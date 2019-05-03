Teachers using "Avengers: Endgame" spoilers to curb bad classroom behavior

Teachers across the United States are getting creative when it comes to getting their classes to behave.
Students have been posting pictures of teachers who are issuing spoiler alerts about the box office hit, "Avengers: Endgame" when students misbehave.
Reddit and Twitter show a few different strategies when it comes to revealing important details and plot points in the franchise-ending movie.
One classroom whiteboard shows a teacher filling in the blanks as to what happens in the first 20 minutes of the movie.
Another post says a teacher began to verbally reveal a plot to one student who had to cover his ears to avoid spoilers.
Disney's Marvel movie obliterated box officer records in its first weekend, bringing in over one billion dollars in worldwide ticket sales.