AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - A four-man team from the Washington Air National Guard has been activated to assist with response efforts following Hurricane Ian in Florida.
The team from Fairchild Air Force Base will support emergency coordination efforts in Camp Blanding, Florida, and provide technical expertise in deploying Starlink satellite communications terminals.
“We are happy to provide this critical capability to the first responders in Florida as they perform the important task of recovering after Hurricane Ian,” said Major General Bret Daugherty, the adjutant general. “Washington state has successfully used this technology during wildfires and it will be extremely useful to the mission.”