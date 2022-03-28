SPOKANE, Wash. — Three local Girl Scouts are trading in their cookies, for rockets.
"We're launching rockets, man!"
Ninth graders Natalie Olinger and Lillian Lincks and 11th grader Faith Nolander make up the Artemis Aces, their team named after NASA's mission to land a woman on the moon by 2025.
"I'm really passionate about science and math. It's what I want to do when I grow up. It's really cool to actually do those things," said Faith.
"We weren't just talking about these cool things, we were doing these cool things," added Natalie.
Their venture into rocket land started when Girl Scouts of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho CEO Brian Newberry sent out an email in January to his families, asking whether any scouts would be interested in competing in The American Rocketry Challenge—a nationwide contest with around 700 teams, totaling nearly five thousand students competing for the chance to go to nationals in Washington D.C.
"It's got science, technology, engineering and math, everything you need to succeed!" said Newberry of the challenge.
Natalie and her mom Michele jumped at the chance, both of them having gone to Space Camp. That's when Natalie brought in Faith and Lillian.
Only a couple months later, and they have full blown rockets they built and designed themselves—with a little help from their mentor, Marty Weiser. The team and their support crew launched the rockets at Mead High School's field, using a car battery.
"It's just been really exciting getting to know Faith and learning how to build rockets… what each piece does," said Lillian.
The goal of the contest? Launch the rocket as close to 835 feet in the air as possible, with a total launch time lasting between 41 and 43 seconds.
Plus, making sure their two "Egg-stronauts"—"Egg-bert" and the appropriately named "Neil Egg-strong"—touch down safely in one piece.
Newberry said this is all part of an effort to encourage girls to participate in STEM programs, as well as finding different ways to keep older scouts engaged.
"So this was something exciting. You see it on film, that rocket going off? There's an adrenaline rush, and that gets girls excited," Newberry said. "But more importantly, I just want every girl to reach for the stars. When every girl reaches for the stars, I guarantee they're at least going to get to the moon."
The Artemis Aces didn't qualify for nationals in Washington D.C. this time around, but they're already getting ready for what next year's challenge might have in store.
"Just to have that thing that we created ourselves, that we designed—I hope that it inspires other girls," Faith said.