Team USA vs. South Korea being played in Mead for bronze in the Women's World Military Cup

MEAD, Wash. - The championships for the Women's World Military Cup is set to kick off today.
Over the last few days, fans and athletes from all over the world have watched games at Union Stadium in the Mead area.
Alex Gould tweeted photos and videos of flags from all over the world hung in the stadium.
In total 10 countries participated this year, spanning across Africa, the Americas, Asia and Europe.
There's a few games this morning at 9 a.m. that will not be broadcasted. However if you are a big soccer fan and want to get in on the action, at noon Team USA is up against South Korea.
If you want to join in on the fun, these games are free and open to the public.