SPOKANE, Wash. - The Teamsters Local 690 AMR strike has been called off after a tentative agreement reached on Tuesday, according to Teamsters Secretary Larry Kroetch.
Earlier last week, Teamsters Local 690 said if an agreement wasn't made by July 18, they would strike. Union members will vote on the agreement next week.
In response to the strike threat, AMR released a statement saying, "AMR Spokane's goal in these negotiations is to ensure both organizations find an agreeable middle ground that enables our valued first responders and other employees to receive a market-comparable agreement that also ensures a financially sustainable system for the future."
A representative from Teamsters Local 690 said their employees are paid less than fast food workers and intended to file unfair labor practice charges.
NonStop Local KHQ does not know the details of the tentative agreement.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.