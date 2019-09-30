SPOKANE, Wash. - The family of a Spokane domestic violence murder victim is hoping to get laws changed in their loved one's memory.
Tina's Law didn't make it out of committee this year during the legislative session, but the bill's sponsors, #TeamTina, say this is only the beginning.
"Everyone has a right to know," Don Estes said. "Tina didn't have that choice. She didn't know who she was dating. We are going to fix that."
Tina Stewart was violently murdered by her boyfriend on Thanksgiving night in 2017.
After her murderer was convicted, her family learned he actually had a past of violent crimes.
That sparked the idea of Tina's Law, which if passed would create a public registry in Washington state of people convicted of violence crimes related to domestic violence. It would be similar to a convicted sex offender registry.
Tina's Law would allow someone to quickly look up another person by name to see if they have a history of domestic violence.
Estes said it's one step toward helping people identify possible abusers.
Before Tina died, Estes said he was someone who knew little about domestic violence and didn't think it was as severe as it is.
"I was one of the people that I am trying to motivate now," Estes said.
Estes hopes Tina's story will educate others on the signs of a possible abuser, and Tina's Law will help prevent people from finding themselves in an unhealthy relationship from the start.
Tina's Law is set to be proposed once again in both chamber during the next legislative session in Washington.
Estes said it doesn't stop there. He's working with other survivors and support groups across the country to give a voice to those who lost theirs.
"There shouldn't be one murder," Estes said. "There shouldn't even be one."
Join #TeamTina and their fight to pass Tina's law on Facebook. There is also a Washington state specific page you can join.