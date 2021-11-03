It is the signal to tear down the Halloween decorations and get ready for the winter holidays, Starbucks is showing off what 2021's holiday cups look like.
The four new designs feature a red, green and purple designs complete with holiday phrases reading "together at last," "miss you," and "welcome to the family."
Starbucks associate creative director Suzie Reecer said, “It’s all about comfort and connection, and being together."
The new cups launch November 4 along with winter holiday drink flavors like Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Carmel Brulee Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte and Irish Cream Cold Brew.