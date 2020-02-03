TEDxSpokane is slated to be held on October 10 at the Bing Crosby Theater but before the big event, they need people to submit their presentation ideas.
According to TEDxSpokane, they are accepting presenter applications through April 15.
TEDx is looking for presenters will an idea worth sharing, passion and authenticity.
The first round of presenter auditions will be held on February 18. You can submit your "idea worth spreading" here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.