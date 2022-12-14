SPOKANE, Wash. - Officers with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) arrested a second teenage suspect in connection to a pair of robberies that occurred on the evening of Dec. 7.
The 17-year-old boy was charged with 1st degree robbery.
SPD is continuing to identify and locate additional suspects, and more charges are possible.
Updated: Dec. 14 at 1:30 p.m.
The Spokane Police Department (SPD) has arrested a teen in connection to two downtown robberies last night, but they're still searching for at least three of the person's friends.
Updated: Dec. 8 at 9 p.m.
On Dec. 7 the Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to two armed robberies in downtown Spokane.
The first robbery happened near the Howard St foot bridge in Riverfront Park. A group of people, one reportedly armed with a handgun, approached a pedestrian and robbed them of personal items.
Thirty minutes later, another robbery happened on W Main Avenue. A suspect waved a knife into the air demanding the victims belongings before swinging the knife at the victim causing a non-life-threatening injury. According to SPD, the victim was treated on scene.
SPD is currently investigating both incidents, if you have information about either robbery, please call crime check at (509) 456-2233.