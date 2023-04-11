SPOKANE, Wash. - A 15-year-old was arrested by Spokane Police in connection with a violent robbery that happened at Riverfront Park last week.
Court documents show the victim told officers he was at the Riverfront Park skate park Wednesday night, and was approached by three teens who pulled a gun on him and robbed him.
The victim tried running away but the three teens caught up with him, then other teens allegedly joined in and attacked the man. Ultimately the victim was taken to Providence Sacred Heart Hospital with serious injuries.
The next day, Spokane Police arrested one of the teens in the group–after being notified by Riverfront Park security that someone matching a suspect's description was seen at the park–but several others are still outstanding.
The details of the robbery are shocking, but Cpl. Nick Briggs with the Spokane Police Department said incidents like that at Riverfront Park are rare.
"There have been incidents in the park in the past, but statistically incidents–and actually major incidents–in the park are really, really rare," Briggs said.
Briggs told NonStop Local that everyone has different levels of comfort and can understand if people have safety concerns after hearing about last week's robbery.
"What I can provide is the factual information and say that violent incidents at the park are very, very rare," Briggs said.
City of Spokane Parks and Recreation spokesperson Fianna Dickson said Park Rangers that visitors to Riverfront Park might see are there as a conduit to Spokane Police officers, who are ultimately the ones responsible for securing the safety of the city's parks.
"All of our parks are meant to be jewels across our city," Dickson said. "People are meant to feel safe in those spaces, so that's why we work closely with law enforcement when things like this happen to make sure we're working in concert to prevent them from happening. [Park Rangers] are really kind of a shortcut to try and connect with the police when incidents like this happen."
"They really often are our eyes and ears, and they can respond really quickly to incidents," Briggs said. "They're ultimately a visible presence and a deterrent for anybody that might want to engage in criminal activity in the park."
Briggs added that parks in general can present some inherent hazards, especially at night–sometimes they're not well lit or might be secluded–that could attract people that might have criminal intentions.
"People being aware of their surroundings can go a long way to making sure they're safe, especially as it gets into those hours of darkness," Briggs said.
As the weather starts to warm up, and more people start returning to Riverfront Park, don't be surprised to see a few more Spokane Police officers around.
"We'll be out more on bikes, more on foot, so people can see that presence and they can convey to us any concerns but also be a deterrent," Briggs said.
As for last Wednesday's robbery, Briggs said the investigation remains ongoing, adding that SPD hopes to make more arrests as more information becomes available.
If you have any information about the incident that could assist investigators, you're encouraged to contact Crime Check online by clicking here, or by calling (509) 953-7702.