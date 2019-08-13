Idaho State Police are looking for a vehicle from a hit-and-run crash in Athol on Highway 54 that sent a teen bicyclist to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
ISP responded to the hit and run on Highway 54 at milepost 8.8 in Athol around 8:44 p.m. Monday. A juvenile was riding a bicycle westbound on the shoulder of the roadway, when he was struck by a dark-colored pickup.
The bicyclist was struck by the passenger-side mirror, breaking out the glass portion which was located at the crash site. He was transported by ground ambulance to Kootenai Health with non life-threatening injuries.
ISP is looking for witnesses or anyone with additional information, which can be directed to Sgt. Sutton. The pickup truck was believed to be a General Motors make.