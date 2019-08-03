Teen driving; what you can do this weekend to practice safety

Practicing driving with your kid can be a headache, but this weekend, you're going to want to take the time to do it, because the leading cause of death in teenagers is car crashes.
A group of professional drivers are giving free lessons in Spokane, and it's a lot more hands-on than what they'll learn driving the streets downtown.
What if your teen had the chance to practice losing control of a car, things jump in front of them, or become a better driver? Linore Rider is so passionate about safe driving, her family came to Spokane from Lewiston to attend "Fords Driving Skills for Life."
"Having him drive, as a new driver, sometimes it's a little unnerving," Rider said.
Besides working with a driving instructor a few times, parents are the ones teaching teens how to drive. But what if a professional driver sat in the passenger seat instead?
"Instruction like this, will probably support the better habits, instead of the wrong ones," Rider said.
Drivers will practice hazard recognition, vehicle handling, speed, and space management.
Teens, if you're reading this, and don't want to spend your weekend in a school setting, you might feel differently when you see the types of cars you get to drive.
"It's an early morning, but the good thing is, you'll get to drive a brand new mustang," Nolan Katerbery, program manager, said.
If you and your teen want to attend "Fords Driving Skills for life" it's happening Sunday at the Spokane Interstate Fairgrounds, and it's free. One session starts at 7:30, and the second begins at 1 pm.
And all you have to do is sign up online: https://www.drivingskillsforlife.com/events-cat/events/state/WA