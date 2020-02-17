SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane firefighters say a teenager is recovering at the hospital after falling from rocks in the Bowl and Pitcher area of Riverside State Park.
Crews told KHQ the teen fell around 20 feet Monday afternoon and suffered non-life threatening injuries. It is not clear what caused the fall.
Medics responding to the scene treated the teen, then used ropes and pulleys to pull him up the side of an embankment, and carried him out of the area on a stretcher to a waiting ambulance.
