SPOKANE, Wash.- Spokane County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a disturbing case of cyberstalking stemming from Hoopfest weekend.
According to court documents filed this week, a teen girl says she parked her car on North River Drive on the morning of June 25 to attend Hoopfest.
She was there for three hours and then left. Several hours later, she received a Bluetooth notification on her cell phone showing an unknown accessory detected, which displayed a GPS pin at her home. She left half an hour later to go to a coffee shop and then came back home. Her cell phone's Map App showed the route from her home to the coffee shop and back.
That's when she told her parents.
The family checked her car for anything unusual, and eventually discovered a small black plastic device, about the size of a credit card, under the engine bay of her car. The device had the name "Tile" printed on it, which she learned is a tracking device. It's supposed to be used to find lost wallets, keys or phones, but in this case the family believed it was being used to track the young girl.
The Sheriff's Office is investigating and filed court documents to get more information from Tile, including ownership, device log-in locations, and any accounts associated with the device.