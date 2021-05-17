ROYAL CITY, Wash - Four teens are recovering following an early morning crash in Royal City Monday morning.
Investigators say A 17-year-old boy was driving with three other teens around 4 A.M. Monday morning, heading east on Road 11-Southwest from Road P-Southwest when he dropped his cell phone.
When he reached down to grab it, the driver swerved off the road and hit a utility pole, causing the vehicle to roll.
A 16-year-old girl riding in the vehicle was partially ejected and has life-threatening injuries. She was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
The driver and two other passengers, ages 16 and 17, were transported by ambulance to Samaritan Healthcare in Moses Lake. Their injuries were non-life-threatening.
The driver apparently took his family's vehicle without his parents' knowledge.
The Grant County Sheriff’s Motor Traffic Unit is investigating and charges against the driver are pending.