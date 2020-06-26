Teen hospitalized after Kootenai County crash that left vehicle in two pieces

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - A teenager was taken to the hospital after a crash in Kootenai County left the car he was driving in two pieces.
The 17-year-old was found outside the vehicle when Kootenai County Sheriff's deputies arrived at the scene near Loffs Bay Road and Mylonite Drive. Responding deputies also found the vehicle in the roadway, cut into two pieces.
The teen was taken to Kootenai Health with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office Traffic Investigation Team was called in to take over the investigation. Per that investigation, it was determined that alcohol may have been a factor and excessive speed is believed to have been a major contributor to the crash.
Deputies first arrived at the seen at approximately 4:53 a.m. on Friday, June 26 and as of 8:30 a.m. the road was in the process of opening back up.
The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office would also like to remind the public to drive safely while traveling during the 4th of July Season. There will also be extensive extra patrols throughout the county aimed at curbing aggressive and impaired driving during the holiday.
