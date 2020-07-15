Authorities in Mongolia issuing a health warning following the death of a 15-year-old boy from the Bubonic Plague.
Health officials said the teen had eaten an infected marmot.
The plague is found in marmots, large rodents that live in burrows in the sprawling north asian grassland.
It's also found in some other wild animals in parts of Mongolia, northwestern China and eastern Russia.
Authorities said the boy's body "reacted very seriously" after he ate the large rodent.
Officials are now urging residents not to eat marmot meat or hunt it.
Mongolia's health ministry said two other teenagers who also ate the marmot were being treated with antibiotics.
Following the death, the government imposed a quarantine on a portion of the province where the cases occurred.
The health ministry said 15 people who had contact with the boy who died were quarantined and are receiving antibiotics.
