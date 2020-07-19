STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. – A 16-year-old girl was killed Sunday afternoon following a jet skiing accident on Long Lake, according to fire crews.
First responders tell KHQ they rushed to the area of the Lake Spokane campground around 5:45. The region has a boat ramp and public swimming access.
The incident remains under investigation according to fire officials, but initial reports state the 16-year-old girl was on a jet ski with her five-year-old sister. For some reason, they stopped. A jet ski trailing them hit them from behind.
The call initially came in as a drowning. It was quickly updated to be listed as a jet skiing accident.
The five-year-old girl was Life Flighted to Spokane for treatment with serious injuries. Crews worked to try to save the 16-year-old, but were unable to do so. There were no other injuries were reported.
