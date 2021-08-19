A Spokane family is holding each other close, as they watch their home get taken over by the Taliban and worry that their loved one's will be hurt.
Yalda Shirzai and her family moved from Afghanistan, four years ago -- but her sister's family is still in Kabul, hiding from the Taliban.
"We are all very upset - she's in danger and she is very afraid," she said.
The Taliban has moved like a wave across Afghanistan, taking the capitol and Kabul on Sunday.
Their rise to power coming after the American military took it away from them two decades ago.
"I can't believe that it happened that fast," Shirzai said.
Leaving those that are there right now scared, including Yalda's sister and her young family.
"They are hiding in their homes not going outside, because if they do the Taliban will treat them badly," she said.
Shirzai said her sister fears that neighbors will tell the Taliban they have family in America.
She said that if they found out, they would assume that she and her family would also be going to America soon, but Shirzai says there is no chance for her sister and her family to come because her family are not American citizens.
They were able to come four years ago because Yalda's mother worked for the United States Embassy.
It was the same situation for Yalda's brother and his family, who just moved over here from Afghanistan last month.
As they celebrate her brother and his family being here, the worry grows for her sister.
Yalda says it's difficult to check in with her sister, because the internet connection is extremely poor in Afghanistan.
"She's very afraid, when she talks with my mom all she says is she is very afraid," she said.
The Taliban take over affects everyone, but especially women.
"It impacts the women the most - they cannot get an education, work, they can't go outside," she said. "I can't imagine being there right now, if I was, they would take my chance away to go to college."
We spoke to Shirzai just two months ago, as she was graduating, with the excitement of a full ride to Gonzaga on her mind.
But now, she says it's hard to think about school.
"The students are all excited to start college next week, and I am very upset and afraid with my sister in Afghanistan," she said.
Through all of this Shirzai said it's important for her to still go to school, be the first in her family to do so, and plan to become a doctor.
"I'm trying to be strong, and never give up, and get an education, to defend the rights of women," Shirzai said. "I want the Taliban to let the women work, let them go to school, because it takes away their chance to be successful."