DELAWARE, Ohio - A 15-year-old boy will spend 30 days in juvenile detention and will preform 100 hours of community service after admitting to tainting his middle school teacher's food with bodily fluids.
During the court hearing, the teen admitted he placed the fluids in the teacher's food, which was for cooking competition, and said he got the idea after watching a video online.
It's still not clear when the teen will start serving his sentence in juvenile detention. The teen will also undergo counseling and issue a written apology to the teacher.
The victim was in the court room during the hearing and received a tearful apology from the teen.
She told the court she still doesn't know why the students would taint her food.
"I do know that I've lost my passion in teaching and my faith in children," the teacher, who remains anonymous, said. "I do know that I have to come to school everyday and put all of energy in forcing a smile on my face rather than the growth of my students. I do know that this so-called prank has broken me."
A total of eight other students are facing charges for preparing barbecue chicken with urine and crepes with a bodily fluid for a second teacher.