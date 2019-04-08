Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks says a 17-year-old boy was attacked by a bear south of Ennis, Montana on Sunday afternoon.
The teen survived with only minor injuries.
The boy told investigators he was looking for shed antlers near the family's cabin in Wolf Creek, about 30 miles south of Ennis.
He reportedly heard a noise and turned around to see a bear charging him.
According to FWP, the bear pushed the teen against a tree, held him there and then let him go.
The teen tried to crawl away, but the bear pinned him face down on the ground. The boy was able to reach over and grab bear spray he was carrying and spray the bear in the face. The bear then ran off.
FWP says the area is remote, but will continue to monitor the area. No further management action is being taken at this time.
FWP has recommended tips for avoiding negative encounters with bears that include:
- Be prepared and aware of your surroundings.
- Carry and know how to use bear spray.
- Travel in groups whenever possible.
- Stay away from animal carcasses.
- Follow U.S. Forest Service food storage regulations.
- If you encounter a bear, never approach it. Back away slowly and leave the area.
For more information on bear safety, click here