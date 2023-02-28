SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Charges have been filed against the 16-year-old suspect of a fatal hit-and-run collision in Spokane Valley in January.
Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD) had previously been searching for a pickup truck with front end damage. On Feb. 1, they announced investigators had found video identifying the suspect vehicle and were able to locate it on south Bowdish Rd. The truck had damage consistent with the crash, and it was learned the driver suspect was a 16-year-old.
On Feb. 27, exactly one month after the vehicle versus pedestrian crash that left 57-year-old Kimberly Allen dead, deputies met with the suspect's attorney and family and made arrangements to detain him at Spokane County Juvenile Detention Center.
The teen suspect has been charged with one charge of vehicle hit-and-run resulting in personal injury or death, a Class B felony.
SVPD detectives are continuing to investigate the incident in order to determine the events leading up to the crash.