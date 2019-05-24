SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A 16-year-old girl has been charged with DUI and vehicular assault after a crash in Spokane Valley.
Spokane Valley Police said the driver, who had two juvenile passengers, was traveling north on Dick Road approaching the intersection with Sinto Avenue Thursday afternoon. Her car collided with another vehicle as it traveled through the intersection. During the accident, one person suffered a concussion and another broke their arm.
A witness told police the teenage driver was traveling approximately 40 to 50 mph in a 25 mph zone when she hit the other car.
Deputies smelled a strong odor of marijuana from the suspect's vehicle and the driver later admitted to smoking about two hours before the crash.
She also explained they were late to pick up a friend and that she was driving too fast. She tried to stop to avoid the collision but wasn't able to stop in time.
Due to injuries sustained by the driver and one of the passengers of the other car, probable cause was established to charge the teenage driver. She was booked into the Spokane County Juvenile Detention Center.
As we enter Memorial Day weekend, graduation season and the warm days of summer, police urge drivers to be safe and never drive drunk or high.