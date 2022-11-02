SPOKANE, Wash. - A teenager has been arrested for the shooting that forced many Spokane schools into a modified lockdown.
The Spokane Police said that 19-year-old Linfield Heran shot at a man near Crestline and Euclid but missed. The shots called a panic at Bemiss Elementary School nearby causing them to go on lockdown.
Spokane Public Schools also put many of their schools in a modified lockdown for a majority of the day.
Police found Heran at a home on Altamont. He is now booked into jail for assault.
The cause of the shooting is currently under investigation.
Last updated: Nov. 3 at 6:50 a.m.
A suspect was arrested Tuesday evening after a shooting forced schools to go into a modified lockdown that morning.
According to the Spokane Police Department (SPD), officers responded to reports of a shooting near the 2300 block of East Euclid Avenue in northeast Spokane shortly after 11 a.m.
Officers learned from witnesses an adult man had been shot at by an unknown suspect, but the victim was not struck. Information led officers to believe the suspect was still in the area, and a search ensued.
Shortly after, 19-year-old Linfield Heran was taken into custody and was booked into jail for assault. SPD said additional charges are possible.
SPD continued to look into what led up to the shooting.
Because the incident took place about a block from an elementary school, Bemiss Elementary, and the armed suspect was outstanding, District 81 security was notified and Bemiss was placed in a modified lockdown out of an abundance of caution.
Updated: Nov. 2 at 5:30 p.m.
Several schools in northeast Spokane were placed in a modified lockdown Wednesday morning, after learning suspects from a nearby shooting may in the area.
According to Spokane Public Schools, Demiss, Cooper, Regal, Shaw, On Track Academy and NEWTech will remain in "Secure & Teach" for the remainder of the school day.
"Secure & Teach" is a modified lockdown where all external doors are locked, but instruction remains as normal inside the school.
SPS said it will keep those schools in "Secure & Teach" until the Spokane Police Department tells them police activity has resolved in the area.
Updated Nov. 2 at 1 p.m.
The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is investigating a possible shooting near Crestline and Euclid Avenue.
SPD said Bemiss Elementary school was placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution. There are no reports of other schools being on lockdown at this time.
No injuries have been reported, and SPD is searching the area for the suspects who ran from the scene.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available. Check back for updates.