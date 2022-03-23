SPOKANE, Wash. - A 17-year-old was arrested in Spokane Tuesday for allegedly cyberstalking and sending threatening messages to a female student in Spokane County.
The victim reported that an unknown person sent her snapchats in which he said he knew where she went to school, what she looked like and that he would "empty a handgun on her."
Multiple law enforcement agencies investigated the claims and were able to identify a 17-year-old male suspect who they arrested Tuesday near the intersection of N. Regal Street and E. Garland Avenue.
The suspect was booked into the Spokane County Juvenile Detention Center for arrestment, threats to kill and cyberstalking, all felonies.
Police are still investigating and could potentially bring forth additional charges.