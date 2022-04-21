SPOKANE, Wash. - A 17-year-old died Saturday night when he tried to pass a school bus and lost control of his car, according to an accident report from Washington State Patrol.
The report said the teenager was driving northbound on SR-291 near W. Seven Mile Road at a high speed. He attempted to pass a school bus on a curve. His car left the roadway and rolled into an embankment.
Drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash, according to WSP. They teenage male is reported as deceased and their family has been notified by Sacred Heart.