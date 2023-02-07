SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane Valley Sheriff's Traffic Unit is investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian crash that has left one person in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
According to a release by the Spokane Valley Sheriff's Department, on Feb. 6, Spokane Valley Sheriff’s Deputies were responding to a disorderly call after reports of four 17-year-olds yelling, swearing, and causing a disturbance near the 14200 block of 16th Avenue. Police believe one or all four may have been drinking alcohol earlier in the evening.
An uninvolved 17-year-old girl was driving east on 16th Avenue when she hit one of the teenagers. The driver remained on-scene of the crash was cooperative with police. Police do not believe she was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Deputies on-scene provided medical assistance to the pedestrian until they were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
This remains an active investigation.