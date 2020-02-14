COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A teenager is in the custody of Coeur d'Alene Police after making several "concerning remarks" at Tito's in The Shops in downtown Coeur d'Alene Friday night.
According to the police department, the teenager entered Tito's wearing what appeared to be a bulletproof vest. The teenager didn't make any specific threats, but officers still responded and arrested the teenager.
Officers did not find any weapons on the teenager, and they don't think anyone was in danger, but said they similar situations seriously.
The name of the teenager and the comments that were made have not been released.
