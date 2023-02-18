TOKIO, Wash. - A teenager was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash east of Ritzville early Saturday morning.
According to the Washington State Patrol, 18-year-old Diego Garza, of Lakewood, was driving eastbound on I-90 when he left the road into the center median. WSP said he then overcorrected, rolled, and his vehicle caught fire.
Troopers with WSP as well as deputies with the Adams County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene, and the freeway was closed for a couple hours.
Updated: Feb. 18 at 2 p.m.
