A teenager is suspected of burglarizing Dodson's Jewelry back in December, months before the store closed its doors for good.
According to the Spokesman-Review, the 15-year-old suspect was arrested back on Feb. 13 and is suspected of stealing $10,000 worth of jewelry along with cash and some smartphones. He was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center for one count of theft and one count of burglary.
On Thursday, Dec. 20, the teen allegedly stole a pair of iPhones, $250 in cash and two pieces of jewelry valued at $9,500 from co-owner Debra Schultz's office while she was in the restroom, according to court documents. The teen was confronted by Schultz, and he ran out of the store while employees gave chase.
The suspect took a gold bracelet and gold ring containing a topaz stone and three diamonds, which were personal property of Schultz's and not store inventory. Police have not recovered the stolen items.
Court documents say two additional suspects who acted as lookouts will likely face similar charges. The day after the burglary, the suspects posted on Facebook under pseudonyms that allegedly show them wearing the jewelry. The teens were also arrested early this month on suspicion of vehicle prowling in Shadle Park.
Dodson's was Spokane's longest-running retail business spanning 131 years prior to recently closing on Feb. 16.