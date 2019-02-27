Weather Alert

...MORE SNOW TONIGHT AND THURSDAY... .ONE WEATHER SYSTEM WILL MOVE OUT OF THE REGION THIS AFTERNOON AND ANOTHER WILL MOVE INTO THE REGION FROM THE SOUTHWEST THIS EVENING AND PUSH THROUGH THE AREA OVERNIGHT. THIS STORM IS EXPECTED TO BRING ANOTHER ROUND OF LIGHT TO MODERATE SNOW. NORTHEAST WINDS 5 TO 15 MPH WILL STILL BE STRONG ENOUGH FOR AREAS OF BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES EXPECTED. * WHERE...COEUR D'ALENE, POST FALLS, HAYDEN, WORLEY, MOSCOW, PLUMMER, POTLATCH, GENESEE, LEWISTON, LAPWAI, PECK, CULDESAC, GIFFORD, KAMIAH, CRAIGMONT, NEZPERCE, WINCHESTER, SOLDIERS MEADOW ROAD, ANATONE, PEOLA, MOUNTAIN ROAD, CLOVERLAND ROAD, CLARKSTON, POMEROY, PULLMAN, COLFAX, ROSALIA, LA CROSSE, OAKESDALE, TEKOA, UNIONTOWN, SPOKANE, CHENEY, DAVENPORT, AND ROCKFORD. * WHEN...FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON PST THURSDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&