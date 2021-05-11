SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Late Monday night, Noah T. Bakken was released from Spokane County Jail after being arrested in a car stolen from a car lot on E. Sprague.
Not even four hours later, 18-year-old Bakken was arrested at the same lot where the car had been stolen after being witnessed trying to break into another car.
On May 3, Spokane Valley deputies stopped a Ford Focus driving south on Division that was driving well under the speed limit and had no license plates.
The driver, later identified as Bakken, exited the Focus and walked towards the patrol car. Deputies noticed a female in the back of the Focus.
Bakken refused to give his name or present any identification to deputies. He tried to walk away and acted erratic.
His passenger, 19-year-old Kailey J. Calissendorff, handed deputies several sets of car keys and told deputies the car they were driving was possibly stolen.
Both Brakken and Calissendorff continued to be uncooperative. At one point, Calissendorff charged deputies, striking one with her elbow.
Both suspects were booked into Spokane County Jail on various charges.
After being released from jail around 10 p.m. Monday, Bakken allegedly wasted no time trying to get his hands on another stolen vehicle.
He was witnessed trying to enter cars at CarHop of Spokane around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday morning. Deputies had arrived after responding to an alarm at the business.
When confronted, Brakken ran. Brakken was detained a few moments later after his legs ran out of gas.
Bakken was brought right back to jail on new charges.