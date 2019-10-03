SPOKANE, Wash. - Two juveniles were arrested following after another juvenile was attacked with a machete/sword in north Spokane County.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a report of an assault and possible robbery where knives and/or a machete was used and multiple people were stabbed.
When they arrived, they spoke with the victim and a witness. The victim had sustained what appeared to be minor injuries and refused medical treatment.
Through the subsequent investigation, deputies learned the victim and the witness had just begun dating. They were with one of the suspects, a 17-year-old, who the witness was previously dating, and three of his friends, one of which was the second suspect.
The second suspect, a 14-year-old, was hospitalized with serious knife wounds before also being arrested.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the victim and witness had kept their new dating status a secret from the 17-year-old suspect because they were afraid of his reaction based on his threatening and violent history.
The group of juveniles all got into the 17-year-old's car on September 21 and drove toward his mother's home in the 6700 block of N. Wild Rose Road. The suspect then pulled over and everyone exited the car.
Initially, the 17-year-old suspect attacked the victim with a machete/sword and the 14-year-old suspect hit the victim in the back of the head and the other juveniles joined the attack.
The victim then produced a knife from his pocket and began defending himself, according to the Sheriff's Office. This resulted in the 14-year-old suspect receiving several severe stab wounds.
The victim told the witness to run as he escaped and fled into a field. The 14-year-old suspect, now holding the machete/sword, chased after the victim, yelling, "We are going to (expletive) kill you!"
The victim hid in the field and the two suspects, along with the other two juveniles, fled the scene in the vehicle. The victim returned to the roadway, found the witness and called police.
A short time later, the 17-year-old suspect called 911 and reported he was at the hospital with the 14-year-old suspect, who had been stabbed by the victim. Deputies quickly responded and contacted both suspects.
Due to the serious nature of the assault and what was believed to be possible life-threatening injuries, Major Crimes Detectives were called to assist.
The 17-year-old suspect was arrested at the hospital and booked into the Spokane County Juvenile Detention Center for second-degree assault.
Due to the severity of his injuries, the 14-year-old wasn't arrested that evening. After he was released from the hospital and an additional investigation was conducted, the 14-year-old was arrested and also booked into the Spokane County Juvenile Detention Center for first-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault and felony harassment-threats to kill.
All six of the individuals involved are juveniles ranging from 11 to 17 years of age. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.