The Whitman County Sheriff's Office says it has identified five teenagers who were involved in a string of property crimes in Colfax last week.
Colfax Police were informed on Wednesday that a firework stand and the city pool had been broken into and had items taken. Several areas around town had been reported vandalized with graffiti also.
Thursday morning, officers received multiple reports of vehicles being broken into overnight.
Later Thursday, the WCSO assisted Colfax PD and identified five local teens, who admitted to their involvement in the crime spree. The teens assisted law enforcement in locating most of the stolen items.
Any residents with further concerns or additional information should reach out to Colfax Police.