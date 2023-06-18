SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Deputy Mark Gregory shared that the incident involved five mid-teens total. Three were transported to the hospital as a precaution, one declined treatment, and one was not injured at all.
Per Gregory, the driver involved in the incident was female, age unknown and did not speak English. Allegedly, she turned on Progress, saw the teens, and hit the gas instead of the brakes on accident.
She cooperated fully with the police department and was charged with negligent driving and driving without a license.
Last updated: 2:45 p.m. on June 18.
Spokane Valley deputies report that several children were hit by a car as they walked along East Eighth and South Progress.
The incident was last night at around 7:30 p.m.
The car in question allegedly has a partially smashed windshield, but nothing yet has been reported regarding the driver. The Spokane Valley Police Department shared that the children will be alright.
This is a developing story. This article will be updated with more information as it is received.