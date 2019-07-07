MOUNTAIN TOP, Penn - Imagine coming home to find your home trashed. That’s what happened to Susan Barney in Mountain Top, Pennsylvania.
Police in Rice Township call it 'a total lack of respect' as they investigate the destruction left behind after they say people broke into a vacant home and threw a party. You'll hear from the heartbroken homeowner tonight @WNEP at 6pm pic.twitter.com/Ttrp80uc8g— Chelsea Strub (@chelseastrub) July 5, 2019
According to KOMO News, Barney’s father passed away in April and she was preparing the house to put on the Market.
The Rice Township Police said they think the partiers are high school kids who broke through a window and opened the front door.
Barney said she has the house insured and won’t have to pay to fix all the damages.
The police said they think they’ll find the partiers soon.