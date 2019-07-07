MOUNTAIN TOP, Penn

Imagine coming home to find your home trashed. That's what happened to Susan Barney in Mountain Top, Pennsylvania 

According to KOMO News, Barney’s father passed away in April and she was preparing the house to put on the Market.  

The Rice Township Police said they think the partiers are high school kids who broke through a window and opened the front door.  

Barney said she has the house insured and won’t have to pay to fix all the damages.  

The police said they think they’ll find the partiers soon.  

