UPDATE: JUNE 14 AT 9:50 A.M.
The three teenagers were under the influence of alcohol when their boat ran aground, according to Kootenai County Sherriff's Office (KCSO).
KCSO said charges are coming for at least some of the teens.
The boat has been left on the rocks of Buttonhook Bay until Lake City Marine can safely remove it.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
PEND OREILLE, Idaho - Three boaters ran aground Friday in the Button Hook Bay area of Lake Pend Oreille.
A fisherman transported all three to Farragut where two of the boaters were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition.
Kootenai County Sheriff's Office are investigating the accident.