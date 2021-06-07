Telegraph Fire burning over 52,000 acres in Arizona

SUPERIOR, Ariz. - Evacuations are underway in Pinal County, Arizona where a wildfire continues to burn.
The fire, called the Telegraph Fire, has burned more than 52,000 acres and closed multiple roadways in the area.
The fire is threatening approximately 2,600 homes in and around the communities of Kearny, Superior, Kelvin, Riverside, Miami and Dripping Springs.
Around 100 buildings, five mines, a critical watershed, power distribution lines and cell towers in the area are also threatened.
Several areas are under a "Go" order to evacuate immediately. Other communities have been told to prepare for evacuation.
Wind speeds of up to 30 miles per hour hampered firefighting efforts over the weekend.
FEMA has authorized a fire management assistance grant to the state of Arizona in combating the telegraph fire.
The fire is roughly eight percent contained.