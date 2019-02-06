Tell Through Smell: Single men smell different to women, study says

A new study found single men have stronger body odor than partnered males.
Researchers at Macquarie University in Australia had 82 heterosexual women (ages 18-35) smell and rate the body odor of six different men (ages 18-35).
The results showed single men's body odor smelled stronger than partnered men's body odor.
The study was based on previous research, which showed single males have higher testosterone levels than partnered males. Previous studies also found that higher testosterone levels are linked to stronger body odor.