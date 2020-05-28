Today we are expecting to see a bit more cloud coverage than what we saw yesterday, but we will still look for a nice day. Temperatures should be a little warmer too, into the upper 70's to low 80's. A light wind will keep it comfortable if you have outdoor plans. Tonight, we drop into the mid 50's.
Tomorrow we bounce back into the 80's with sunshine! Don't forget the sunglasses and sunscreen.
Saturday is still set to be the hottest day of the week and likely year so far as we could see daytime highs into the low 90's. Big changes arrive into the second half of the day with strong thunderstorms possible. These systems would be capable of producing gusty winds, hail, dangerous cloud to ground lightning too. We are continuing to keep a close eye on the situation. For Sunday, a big drop in temperatures is expected into the upper 60's.
