Beautiful blue skies, sunshine and temperatures in the upper 60's and 70's to wrap up the work week!
A strong cold front moves in bringing a BIG drop in temperatures for the weekend as well as scattered showers and gusty winds Saturday.
Start time temperatures will be chilly Easter morning, in the mid 20's. Otherwise mainly sunny skies and slightly warmer temperatures in the low to mid 50's to wrap up the weekend.
A return to sunshine and warmer weather next week.
Have a great weekend.
