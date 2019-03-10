Temperatures warming up Sunday, before possible snow returns Monday night into Tuesday

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Inland Northwest is getting a sunny Sunday before snow makes a comeback in the forecast.
Snow is expected after 11:00 p.m. Monday night, with 1-2" possible. According to the National Weather Service, that snow is expected to stick around into Tuesday with heavy snow possible at times.
Widespread light to moderate accumulations will have the potential to impact the Tuesday morning commute, so use caution and give yourself some extra time before heading to work that morning.
Dry weather and warmer temperatures are likely to return Thursday through next weekend.