SPOKANE, Wash. - The Inland Northwest is getting a sunny Sunday before snow makes a comeback in the forecast.
Snow is expected after 11:00 p.m. Monday night, with 3-6" possible. According to the National Weather Service, that snow is expected to stick around into Tuesday with heavy snow possible at times.
A Winter Storm Watch was issued by the National Weather Service, which is set to begin at 12:00 a.m. Tuesday and continue until 1:00 p.m. Tuesday.
The late-season storm is set to deliver heavy, wet snow to northeast Washington and the Northern Panhandle. Snow will increase in intensity through the morning Tuesday and will likely impact the morning commute.
Be sure to use caution and give yourself some extra time before heading to work that morning.
Dry weather and warmer temperatures are likely to return Thursday through next weekend.