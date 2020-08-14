OLYMPIA, Wash. - With high fire danger expected all over Washington State, the Department Of Natural Resources is placing a temporary shooting ban on its lands.
The ban applies to 3 million acres of DNR-managed lands and goes into effect on Saturday, Aug. 15 at midnight. The discharge of firearms or target-shooting will be temporary banned during this time, but the ban doesn't restrict lawful hunting.
"We are entering a period of hot, dry weather across our state, including the highest temperatures we've seen all year," said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz. "As conditions get hotter and drier, wildfire risk increases significantly, and we must take reasonable steps to prevent human-caused fires. I know this is an inconvenience for recreational target shooters, but we must do all that we can to ensure that our firefighters do not have to put their lives on the line to fight a preventable fire. When conditions improve, it will be lifted. But for now, we must put the safety of our communities and firefighters first."
A burn ban is also in effect on DNR lands in Washington.
