Temperatures remain well below average behind yesterday's Arctic front that brought high winds and light snow to the Inland Northwest. Daytime highs today will reach just above freezing, with overnight lows set to drop back down into the teens and single digits. Stagnant air will be our biggest concern through the end of the week, a concern for those with any kind of allergies, asthma and breathing issues.
Bundle up your ghost and goblins, Our Halloween forecast still calls for clear, but cold temperatures with trick o' treat temps in the low to mid 30's.
