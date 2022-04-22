AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - A tenacious duo is coming to Spokane this summer featuring School of Rock actor Jack Black.
The rock-comedy duo Tenacious D will take the stage at the Northern Quest Resort and Casino Monday, June 20.
Founded by actors Jack Black and Kyle Gass, Tenacious D has featured Nirvanna drummer Dave Grohl and opened shows for large rock acts such as Weezer, Pearl Jam, Tool and Beck in the late 90s.
In 2006, the two starred in their own film, Tenacious D and the Pick of Destiny. Despite the movie losing money and taking a beating from critics, the tour that followed sold out large venues like Madison Square Garden.
Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m. with presale tickets on Wednesday, April 27.
Here's the list of previously announced shows on Northern Quest's summer lineup:
- John Fogerty with Hearty Har – June 17 – Ticket prices are $49/$59/$79/$99
- Barenaked Ladies, Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket – June 18 – Ticket prices are $49/$59/$79/$99
- Flo Rida and T.I. – June 23 – Ticket prices are $59/$69/$79/$99
- Brad Paisley – June 26 – Ticket prices are $89/$99/$109/$129
- The Avett Brothers – July 15 – Ticket prices are $59/$69/$79/$99
- Stone Temple Pilots and Daughtry – July 17 – Ticket prices are $49/$69/$89/$109
- Goo Goo Dolls with Blue October – July 22 – Ticket prices are $59/$69/$79/$99
- Jon Pardi with Lainey Wilson and Hailey Whitters – July 24 – Ticket prices are $59/$69/$89/$109
- The Australian Pink Floyd Show – August 14 – Ticket prices are $39/$49/$59/$79
- Larry the Cable Guy – August 18 – Ticket prices are $39/$49/$69/$89 (On sale Apr. 22)
- Tesla, Buckcherry & Great White – August 21 – Ticket prices are $49/$59/$79/$99
- Sam Hunt – September 17 – Ticket prices are $79/$99/$129/$149