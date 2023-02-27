SPOKANE, Wash. – After months of delay, The Spokane City Council has voted on the controversial new rental reform law at its weekly legislative meeting.
In a unanimous vote, the Spokane City Council has passed both Ordinance C-36330 and Ordinance C-36366.
Ordinance C-36330 aims to codify regulations that support further housing security to reduce homelessness.
Ordinance C-36366 will streamline and make more the process of obtaining background checks tenant relocation and legal services, and landlord mitigation programs more affordable.
“We listened to landlords and tenants to balance the needs of both entities,” said Council Member Karen Stratton. “I am proud of the honest deliberation and collaboration from all involved. Landlords and tenants will benefit from additional services like mitigation and legal assistance. These issues deserve our time and attention, and I am grateful to all who participated.”
Last Updated: Feb. 27 at 10:25 p.m.
The Spokane City Council is set to vote on a controversial new rental reform law at its weekly legislative meeting on Monday.
Ordinance C36330 would increase code enforcement, provide anti-retaliation protections for tenants and create universal background and credit checks, among other measures.
The vote was first deferred in December, when most council members agreed they needed more opportunity for community feedback. It was deferred again in January, which the council attributed to a technical glitch that would have limited public feedback.
With the ordinance back on the agenda, the Washington Tenants Union (WTU) Spokane Office held a meeting on Sunday where they workshopped their testimonies for Monday's council meeting.
Tenants in attendance supported the ordinance, although they expressed it was just one step towards solving what they see as a broader problem of a lack of tenant protections and rent costs that are too high.
"We have a tenant's hotline, we speak to tenants every day," WTU Spokane Office Director Terri Anderson said. "It isn't just one or two landlords —we probably have hundreds of landlords that we hear from. These ordinances will hold everyone to the same standards, but we didn't think they went far enough."
Councilmember Jonathan Bingle said it's important to enforce code against bad landlords, and he expressed openness for a version of a rental registry that all parties can agree on, but he said this ordinance goes too far, and would make landlords consider removing their properties from the market.
"The desire to be landlords has gone away," Bingle said. "I know friends who have converted out of rental units into Airbnbs. If we continue to make it more difficult to be a landlord, unnecessary regulations, we're going to see a significant drop in available units."
Bingle also expressed concerns the ordinance doesn't properly address a key issue: landlords who consistently fail to provide a livable space for their tenants.
"We do have some landlords who are habitually bad at providing safe housing for folks, and I think... we need a step-up system to increase penalties for folks who are habitual offenders of housing laws," Bingle said. "That's not really addressed in this (ordinance)."
While the tenants are concerned the ordinance doesn't do everything it should, and landlords are worried it's too burdensome, Council President Breean Beggs thinks it does a good job reconciling the differences between the opposing sides.
"I've been working on this for over four years," Beggs said. "It usually doesn't matter what I propose. There are activists on both sides that say the same overall message, but I think, actually if you read this ordinance closely, you'll see it's pretty middle of the road. It doesn't change the world for tenants, but it doesn't unduly burden landlords."
At the WTU meeting on Sunday, tenant educator Salvador Recinos agreed with Beggs that the ordinance isn't going to change the world, but he stressed the urgency of providing protections for tenants.
"The ordinance is not doing anything revolutionary," Recinos said. "It is really just establishing a base where the people of Spokane get some accountability. Tenant protections save lives."
Bingle said he understands where tenants are coming from, but he believes they need to understand there's a cost to protections.
"I hear what they're saying, you know, when you're talking about universal background checks, having to pay for background checks, bad living conditions," Bingle said. "I do want to help when it comes to living conditions. What I think tenants need to understand, and the community needs to understand, is that with these protections comes a cost, and that cost is going to be reflected in their rent."
But that doesn't mean there isn't anything the council can do, Bingle said.
"I think we can give them the protections they're asking for, without increasing their rent, because we already have funding streams available," Bingle said.