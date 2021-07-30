SPOKANE, Wash. - With the federal eviction moratorium set to expire Saturday, renters who fell behind on their rent payments during the pandemic may be concerned about losing their housing.
Around 3.6 million Americans said they face eviction in the next two months as of July 5, according to the U.S. Census Bureau's Household Pulse Survey.
President Biden implored Congress to grant an extension of the bill Thursday, but Democrats couldn't get support in time.
Congress sent nearly $47 billion out to the states earlier in pandemic, but state lawmakers and local governments have been slow to distribute the funds. As of Friday, only around $3 billion has been distributed.
“There can be no excuse for any state or locality not accelerating funds to landlords and tenants that have been hurt during this pandemic,” Biden said in a statement.
After the moratoriums expires, renters may be hit with eviction notices if they have delinquent rent payments.
Tenants do have options to avoid eviction, according to Spokane Neighborhood Action Partners (SNAP). They advise that anyone facing eviction be vigilant and responsive.
“Respond to your landlord, and let them know you want help from the Dispute Resolution Center,” says Carol Weltz, SNAP’s Director of Community Action. “This stops the eviction clock.”
Under Governor Inslee's "housing stability bridge," landlords must give tenants the opportunity and time to prevent eviction.
Landlords must give tenants a 14-day notice before they have to vacate. If tenants respond to the notice and agree to mediation, they have bought themselves time and options.
“Renters should respond to their landlord and let them know they agree to mediation,” says Olivia Brownlee of Northwest Mediation Center. “Mediation centers like ours can help the landlord and tenant reach an agreement without the landlord having to pursue an unlawful detainer.”
Among the options detailed in Inslee's eviction bridge, renters can opt for a reasonable payment plan. The plan allows renters to add 1/3 of the monthly rental charges onto their current rent payments. If these payments are made. Landlords may not evict.
For more information on the eviction process, you can visit SNAP's website.
SNAP and LiveStories offer rental assistance to those outside and within Spokane's city limits.