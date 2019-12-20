Update-
Following three people who were rushed to the hospital with carbon monoxide poisoning, KHQ has learned new information about the emergency situation at a Spokane apartment. According to at least one tenant, a lawsuit is forthcoming against the landlord of the apartment complex where this happened.
On Monday, fire crews told KHQ the building has been without power since last week after Avista shut it off due to the units being substandard.
There are four units upstairs in the building, and at least two people borrowed generators trying to keep warm. Those generators led to high carbon monoxide levels, with the concentration registering at 267 ppm.
Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer says three patients have been transported from the apartment at S. Magnolia St near Sprague Ave.
The company that manages the building is paying for those impacted to stay in a hotel, but the tenants we talked to say the conditions are, and have been unacceptable.
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Fire Department is at the scene of a hazmat situation after high carbon-monoxide levels were detected at an apartment building in East Central Spokane, which was evacuated.
The Fire Department is working with the Red Cross to find temporary housing for the tenants.
We're at Sprague/Magnolia with an apartment building that has high carbon monoxide levels. We have transported three patients, and are evacuating the building.— Brian Schaeffer (@SpokaneFire) December 16, 2019
