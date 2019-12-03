Tenants Union shares concerns with City Council Member about trying to protect tenants

"It all got turned upside down overnight," Deb Ost said.
The last six months have been extremely difficult on Deb Ost.
"It was heartbreaking. it was just like what am I supposed to do," Ost said.
Back in June, she came home to find s surprise on the front door of her duplex, an eviction notice telling her she had three weeks to get out.
"I called everybody I could to find out what was going on and no answer. Twenty days, that was it," Ots was given to leave. "I said I've been here for seven years."
Deb is one of several renters at a meeting Tuesday night held by the Tenants Union, giving them a chance to share their concerns with City Council Member Breean Beggs.
It is stories like Deb's, that prompted Beggs to draft an ordinance protecting tenants.
The proposed law would force landlords to pay for tenant re-location if they increase rend and give a specific reason for an eviction.
The Landlord Association of the Inland Northwest said the law is too broad and should be focused on the few bad landlords and not everyone.
The ordinance which was set to go to a give next week has been pushed back to March because it did not have enough votes to pass, leaving people like Deb wondering what is going to happen and what she is going to do next.
