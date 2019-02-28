Tennessee adopts 'Bars' as mascot in tribute to Daniel Boone

Bars versus Bears.
That was the topic of debate during a school board meeting in Tennessee Wednesday.
It was all about determining the mascot of a new K-8 facility that's currently being built.
Right now, Boone's Creek Elementary is referred to as the "Bears", while the middle school uses the nickname of "Bars."
The misspelled mascot pays tribute to a tree in which Daniel Boone carved that he had killed a "bar" instead of a bear.
In the end, the Washington County School Board decided to keep the school's nickname, making the new facility, the home of the "Bars."
"We have a special bond. We're the only 'Bars' in the United States," former Boone's Creek Teacher David Ford said. "Whoever went to Boone's Creek, we all got something in common, even though we might not know each other."
Students will attend the new Boone's Creek School in the fall.